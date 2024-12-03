Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.71 and last traded at $64.71, with a volume of 22446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTA shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intapp from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Intapp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.20.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $118.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 58,003 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $2,860,127.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,865.09. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 31,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $1,554,483.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 772,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,917,705.08. This represents a 3.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 390,215 shares of company stock worth $21,267,180. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 766.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 147,240 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth about $566,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intapp by 1,054.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 29.9% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,492,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,392,000 after purchasing an additional 343,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Stories

