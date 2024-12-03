Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 619,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,686 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF were worth $30,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EMGF opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.79. iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $53.73.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

