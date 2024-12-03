Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 227,567 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,567 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 1.29% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $36,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,086.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 76,886 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,857,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,713,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at $450,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.15 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $98.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.35 and a 200 day moving average of $99.29.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.