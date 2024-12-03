Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,173,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,214 shares during the period. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF were worth $50,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 82,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF stock opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.16. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $43.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

