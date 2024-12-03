Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 1,741 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY remained flat at $82.05 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,102,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,678. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average of $82.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.91 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.2653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

