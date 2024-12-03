Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $16,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 607.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 96,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 82,579 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 602,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Finally, Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 130,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFIV opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.97. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $32.98 and a twelve month high of $38.51. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.