Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 126,466 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,466 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $21,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSM. 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,132,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 779,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,471,000 after purchasing an additional 72,246 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,934,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,599,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 367,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,710,000 after purchasing an additional 48,987 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $50.03.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.