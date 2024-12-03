Inter Parfums’ (IPAR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $163.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IPAR. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.68. 5,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.64. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $156.75.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 4,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total transaction of $532,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 83.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

