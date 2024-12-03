Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Buys 50 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 146,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,964,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,734,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,276,000 after purchasing an additional 90,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $247.83. 1,183,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,019,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $155.88 and a 12-month high of $254.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

