Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 310,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,798 shares during the quarter. Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF makes up 4.0% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF were worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 149,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,503,000.

Get Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF alerts:

Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Price Performance

BATS JUCY remained flat at $22.98 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,888 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22.

Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Company Profile

The Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (JUCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds US treasuries and agency securities, combined with an option writing strategy using equity-linked notes. The fund seeks to provide stability and income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.