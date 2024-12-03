Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,525,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,493 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,371,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,620 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,048,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,538,000 after acquiring an additional 127,031 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,009,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,453,000 after acquiring an additional 218,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,896,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,923,000 after acquiring an additional 84,896 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DIHP traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 702,439 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

