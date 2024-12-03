Invenomic Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 680,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,411 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Flywire were worth $11,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Flywire by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Flywire from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Flywire from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO David R. King sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $60,654.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 616,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,674,730.80. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $66,193.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 473,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,198,846.88. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,663 shares of company stock worth $149,957. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flywire Stock Performance

FLYW stock opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.27, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.08. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Articles

