Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $27.87 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Invenomic Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,251 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 65,260 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group makes up 1.5% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $27,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $185.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.62 and a 200 day moving average of $140.34. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.84. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $190.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.67.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $1,502,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,505 shares in the company, valued at $31,319,536.05. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $351,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,250 shares in the company, valued at $15,345,000. This represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,951 shares of company stock worth $6,197,710 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

