Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $5.79 Million Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437,548 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of Envista worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,871,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,157,000 after purchasing an additional 978,952 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Envista by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,346,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,168,000 after purchasing an additional 308,221 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Envista by 15.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,726,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,864,000 after purchasing an additional 897,141 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Envista by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,347,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Envista during the second quarter worth approximately $69,534,000.

Envista Price Performance

Envista stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $25.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.34 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 53.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Envista from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Envista in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

