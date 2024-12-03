Invenomic Capital Management LP Invests $11.80 Million in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 253,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $11,802,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 1.33% of Jack in the Box at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 172.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth about $185,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JACK shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

JACK opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.84 and a 1-year high of $86.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.94.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.26%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

