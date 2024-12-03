Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Independent Family Office LLC

Independent Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.6% of Independent Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 181,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 20.7% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $17,942,000. Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 25.8% during the third quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $514.51. 2,375,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,558,957. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $496.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.38. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $382.66 and a 1-year high of $516.26.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.