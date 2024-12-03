Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0631 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:IQI remained flat at $10.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 215,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,735. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $10.53.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

