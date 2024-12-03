Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 382,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,037 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $20,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 220,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after purchasing an additional 30,976 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth $2,438,000.

OMFL traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.74. The stock had a trading volume of 185,407 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average of $52.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

