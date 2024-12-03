Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stake Lowered by III Capital Management

III Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,585,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332,217 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises 8.6% of III Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. III Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $117,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 134,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,892,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,854,000 after acquiring an additional 101,849 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 79.6% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 39,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 17,436 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,616,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 300,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 519,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,540,042. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.