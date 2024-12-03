Investmark Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 65,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 60,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,081,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,636,000 after acquiring an additional 361,398 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,293,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,321,000.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Stock Performance

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF stock opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $475.99 million, a PE ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

