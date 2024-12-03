Investmark Advisory Group LLC Purchases 276 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $135.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.60. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $97.78 and a 1-year high of $136.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.