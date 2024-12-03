Investors Purchase High Volume of Chewy Call Options (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 47,690 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 30% compared to the average volume of 36,769 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $36,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BC Partners Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,517,800,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,995,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,023,000 after buying an additional 2,497,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chewy by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,787,000 after purchasing an additional 258,502 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Chewy by 1,028.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,765,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,014,000 after acquiring an additional 138,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chewy from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Chewy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

CHWY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.58. 8,157,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,587,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.75. Chewy has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $39.10.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

