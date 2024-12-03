Ionic Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Ionic Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,500 shares during the quarter. Perrigo accounts for about 1.5% of Ionic Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ionic Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Perrigo worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Perrigo by 25.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 520.0% during the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 877.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $244,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,045.70. The trade was a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perrigo Price Performance

NYSE PRGO opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $34.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -94.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Perrigo

Perrigo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.