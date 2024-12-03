Ionic Capital Management LLC Sells 18,700 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Ionic Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Dnca Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE MANU opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Manchester United plc has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69.

Manchester United Profile

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.82 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

