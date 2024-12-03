Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC Buys 181 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVV opened at $606.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $585.69 and a 200-day moving average of $561.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $456.45 and a 52 week high of $607.30. The firm has a market cap of $523.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

