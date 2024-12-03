Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC Sells 800 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSY. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8,650.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $50.08. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $50.37.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

