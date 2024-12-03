IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,122 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 198.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138,000 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $141,284,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,145,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,158,000 after buying an additional 18,202 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,920,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 603,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,984,000 after buying an additional 174,857 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $99.31 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $105.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.22 and a 200 day moving average of $96.64.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

