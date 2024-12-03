iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 456,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,500 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $263,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $606.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $456.45 and a one year high of $607.30. The firm has a market cap of $523.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

