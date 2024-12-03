iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,240,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the October 31st total of 7,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,080,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $15.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,628.7% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

