iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 477,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

iShares India 50 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of INDY opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.73. The company has a market cap of $946.55 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70. iShares India 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $57.30.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares India 50 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP grew its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.