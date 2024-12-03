iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.53. The company had a trading volume of 42,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,535. The firm has a market cap of $469.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.02. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1 year low of $61.02 and a 1 year high of $82.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,425,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 73,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

