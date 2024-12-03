iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 223.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48,703 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 40,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.55.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

