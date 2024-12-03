iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Stock Position Boosted by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,754 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $19,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $63.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

