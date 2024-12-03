iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,469,065 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 220% from the previous session’s volume of 1,082,508 shares.The stock last traded at $32.65 and had previously closed at $32.47.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $987.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,984.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,054,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,599 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 209,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 84,793 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,530,000. Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,955,000. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,922,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

