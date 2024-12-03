iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $95.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.65. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $73.03 and a 1-year high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

