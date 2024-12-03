iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,600 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 643,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 350,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock opened at $141.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.42 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

