iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 82.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,271 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $141.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $112.42 and a 52 week high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.