Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) Trading Up ∞ – What’s Next?

Isra Vision AG (ETR:ISR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up ∞ during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €47.70 ($50.21) and last traded at €47.20 ($49.68). 714 shares traded hands during trading,

Isra Vision Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 148.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is €47.20 and its 200-day moving average is €47.20.

About Isra Vision

(Get Free Report)

ISRA VISION AG focuses on the development, marketing, distribution, and sale of products, systems, equipment, and services in the areas of machine vision, automation, software, and robot technology in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Industrial Automation and Surface Vision segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Isra Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isra Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.