Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 8,832 DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in DoorDash by 8.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter worth $1,337,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in DoorDash by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $19,507,703.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,105. This represents a 98.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $315,312.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,501.74. This trade represents a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 654,596 shares of company stock worth $104,128,585. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $176.37 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.33 and a 12 month high of $181.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.31.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DoorDash from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on DoorDash from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.06.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

