Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $2.92 Million Stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Custom Index Systems LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Vista Energy by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vista Energy by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Energy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Energy stock opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIST. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

