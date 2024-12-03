Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 946,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,798 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.33% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $67,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 749.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,023,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,400,000 after purchasing an additional 902,797 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,774,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,492,000 after buying an additional 782,919 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $20,932,000. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,903,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,359,000 after purchasing an additional 222,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 88.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 462,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,896,000 after buying an additional 217,728 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.75 and a 200-day moving average of $68.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $61.40 and a 52 week high of $72.08.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

