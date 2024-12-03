Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP decreased its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Jabil by 141.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 6.0% in the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 149,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 8.7% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 52,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Jabil by 54.9% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 39,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 11.8% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 145,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,457,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $135.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.39. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $173,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,411.44. This represents a 6.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,430,701.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,816.97. This trade represents a 22.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,689 shares of company stock worth $5,377,431 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

