Jacobs Asset Management LLC Has $7.98 Million Stock Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,751 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,474 shares during the period. QCR comprises approximately 5.3% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCRH. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCR Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $91.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.90. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

QCR Announces Dividend

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QCR

In related news, CAO Nick W. Anderson sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $55,302.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,069.26. This represents a 46.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCR Profile

(Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Articles

