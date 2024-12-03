Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 336,491 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,526,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336,491 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Roblox worth $111,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 168.4% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 62,521 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 26.9% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,044 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Roblox by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 37,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,942,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 40,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,736,825. This trade represents a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,601 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $177,601.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,993.24. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,013,607 shares of company stock worth $48,434,122. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.59. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $55.10.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.