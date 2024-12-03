Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 47,412 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,412 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $131,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in VeriSign by 93.2% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $466,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,990. This represents a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $192.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $167.04 and a one year high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.