Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $62.06 Million Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,388 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Ryder System worth $62,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 43.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 44.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $629,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,149.76. The trade was a 16.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.57.

Ryder System Price Performance

R opened at $170.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.30. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.05. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.31%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

