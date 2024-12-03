Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $76.59 Million Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 392.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,692 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $76,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 5.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Wingstop by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Wingstop by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Wingstop by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WING has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $450.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $490.00 to $468.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $417.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.74.

Wingstop Stock Down 1.2 %

Wingstop stock opened at $324.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $360.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.02. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.60 and a 12-month high of $433.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 94.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.78.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). Wingstop had a net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

About Wingstop

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.