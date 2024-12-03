Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 63,437 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 753,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,437 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $94,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,358,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,408,000 after purchasing an additional 543,143 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,115,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $79,425,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 36.5% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 344,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,006,000 after buying an additional 92,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,305,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.55.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $127.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.97 and a 1 year high of $173.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.48.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

