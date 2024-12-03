Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$37.30 and last traded at C$37.10, with a volume of 39971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.48.

Several brokerages have commented on JWEL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$36.50 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.50 to C$36.25 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is 97.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Regan Stewart sold 1,637 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.67, for a total transaction of C$58,384.75. Also, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 24,465 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total transaction of C$817,380.54. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,612. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

