Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 11,779,162 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,559,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,779,162 shares during the period. Monster Beverage makes up approximately 0.6% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,176,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.1% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 68,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Monster Beverage Profile
Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.
